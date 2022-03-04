Birthday Club
Bright Skies, Warmer

Sunday: Showers & Thunderstorms
14 First Alert 3/4
By Byron Douglas
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 3:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Becoming mostly sunny as high temps remain above normal in the lower 60s. Tonight, becoming mostly cloudy and mild as lows drop into the lower 50s.

Saturday, mostly sunny, breezy, and mild as high temps climb back into the low to mid-70s. Saturday night, becoming cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms late. Low temps only dropping into the lower 60s behind southerly winds.

Sunday, cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy and mild as high temps remain above normal in the upper 60s. There is a low threat for severe thunderstorms. The threat for severe thunderstorms sets-up southwest of the area in Missouri and Arkansas.

