Annual Maple Sugarbush Festival this weekend at Wesselman Woods.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This weekend is the 44th annual Maple Sugarbush Festival and Pancake Breakfast at Wesselman Woods.

That from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.

Officials say tickets are sold in pre-scheduled time slots to keep seating within COVID-19 capacity.

Admission is $10 for adults and $6 for children. Officials encourage you to get those tickets online.

There’s all you can eat pancakes with Indiana made syrup and lots of activities to choose from after eating.

