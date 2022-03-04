Birthday Club
Annual Maple Sugarbush Festival this weekend at Wesselman Woods

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This weekend is the 44th annual Maple Sugarbush Festival and Pancake Breakfast at Wesselman Woods.

That from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.

Officials say tickets are sold in pre-scheduled time slots to keep seating within COVID-19 capacity.

Admission is $10 for adults and $6 for children. Officials encourage you to get those tickets online.

There’s all you can eat pancakes with Indiana made syrup and lots of activities to choose from after eating.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

