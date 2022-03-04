Affidavit: 2 people arrested after tip foils plan to sneak drugs into Branchville Correctional

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A tip about a conspiracy to bring drugs into the Branchville Correctional Facility landed two people in jail.

An official with the Indiana Department of Correction contacted authorities in Evansville about the investigation.

They told Evansville authorities that after monitoring recorded phone calls from inmates at Branchville Correctional Facility, they believe someone would try delivering contraband to the home of James Edward Banks Jr.

Authorities believed those drugs would then be smuggled into the prison.

On Wednesday, officials say a recorded phone call was made to Lizbeth Villagrana, who was supposed to meet Banks at his home in the 1500 block of West Florida Street.

Around 2 p.m., authorities stopped Villagrana after she pulled up on West Florida Street.

They say she cooperated with investigators and told them she was supposed to deliver the drugs to a person on West Florida Street.

She gave authorities the number of the man who she was supposed to deliver the drugs to.

Authorities found about 25 grams of a white powder substance that tested positive for fentanyl.

Investigators then called the number that Villagrana provided and hung up once a man answered.

Then a car pulled up, and they say James Banks Jr. got out.

Officials say a detective stopped Banks while another called the phone number again.

Investigators say a phone in Banks’ pocket began to ring.

He and Villigrana are booked in the Vanderburgh County dealing charges.

