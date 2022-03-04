Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

9 out of 39 new Ind. COVID deaths were in our area

Indiana COVID-19
Indiana COVID-19(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WFIE) - Friday, health officials in Indiana reported 497 new COVID-19 cases and 39 new COVID related deaths.

That brings the pandemic total to 1,683,739 cases and 22,110 deaths.

The state map shows six new deaths in Vanderburgh County and one new death in Gibson, Warrick, and Spencer Counties.

It shows 21 new cases in Vanderburgh County, eight new cases in Warrick County, seven new cases in Dubois County, one new case in Perry County, two new cases in Posey County, two new cases in Gibson County, one new case in Spencer County, and two new cases in Pike County.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 57,040 cases, 593 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 12,818 cases, 160 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 20,181 cases, 227 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 4,626 cases, 62 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 6,511 cases, 55 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 11,591 cases, 136 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 5,206 cases, 58 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 3,715 cases, 46 deaths

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elementary teacher among 4 arrested for fentanyl trafficking in Union Co.
Elementary teacher among 4 arrested for fentanyl trafficking in Union Co.
Police: 3 people accused of beating man with hammer, stealing dog
Police: 3 people accused of beating man with hammer, stealing dog
Man shows up to Evansville hospital with gunshot wound
Crews called to a water rescue Thursday night.
Crews called to water rescue in Evansville Thursday night
A Fighting Chance: Deputy Bryan Hicks’ story.
A Fighting Chance: Deputy Bryan Hicks’ story

Latest News

2 Owensboro authors donate books in honor of Disability Awareness Month
2 Owensboro authors donate books in honor of Disability Awareness Month
After approval of mental health grant in Evansville, here’s how some of it will be used
After approval of mental health grant in Evansville, here’s how some of it will be used
Second juvenile charged in connection to Jan. shooting in Owensboro
Second juvenile charged in connection to Jan. shooting in Owensboro
After approval of mental health grant in Evansville, here’s how some of it will be used
After approval of mental health grant in Evansville, here’s how some of it will be used
Ky. girl with disabilities to be in Hollywood runway show
Ky. girl with disabilities to be in Hollywood runway show