9 out of 39 new Ind. COVID deaths were in our area

INDIANA (WFIE) - Friday, health officials in Indiana reported 497 new COVID-19 cases and 39 new COVID related deaths.

That brings the pandemic total to 1,683,739 cases and 22,110 deaths.

The state map shows six new deaths in Vanderburgh County and one new death in Gibson, Warrick, and Spencer Counties.

It shows 21 new cases in Vanderburgh County, eight new cases in Warrick County, seven new cases in Dubois County, one new case in Perry County, two new cases in Posey County, two new cases in Gibson County, one new case in Spencer County, and two new cases in Pike County.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

Vanderburgh Co. - 57,040 cases, 593 deaths

Dubois Co. - 12,818 cases, 160 deaths

Warrick Co. - 20,181 cases, 227 deaths

Perry Co. - 4,626 cases, 62 deaths

Posey Co. - 6,511 cases, 55 deaths

Gibson Co. - 11,591 cases, 136 deaths

Spencer Co. - 5,206 cases, 58 deaths

Pike Co. - 3,715 cases, 46 deaths

