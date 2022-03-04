19 children hurt as SUV smashes into California preschool

ANDERSON, Calif. (AP) — Police say a car has smashed into a Northern California preschool, sending 19 children and an employee to the hospital.

Two children are in intensive care. However, police say none of the injuries are life-threatening.

Police say an SUV plowed into Great Adventures Christian Preschool around 2:30 p.m.

Thursday in Anderson, a Shasta County community northwest of Sacramento. Police say the children had varying levels of injuries but most were taken to hospitals only as a precaution.

Police also say the driver didn’t appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol and cooperated with authorities.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

