Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

19 children hurt as SUV smashes into California preschool

Parent and officer explain what they saw when car crashes into preschool. (Source: KRCR/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, Calif. (AP) — Police say a car has smashed into a Northern California preschool, sending 19 children and an employee to the hospital.

Two children are in intensive care. However, police say none of the injuries are life-threatening.

Police say an SUV plowed into Great Adventures Christian Preschool around 2:30 p.m.

Thursday in Anderson, a Shasta County community northwest of Sacramento. Police say the children had varying levels of injuries but most were taken to hospitals only as a precaution.

Police also say the driver didn’t appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol and cooperated with authorities.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shows up to Evansville hospital with gunshot wound
Russel Amboree.
Henderson man accused of selling drugs at businesses
A Fighting Chance: Deputy Bryan Hicks’ story.
A Fighting Chance: Deputy Bryan Hicks’ story
A woman and more than a dozen animals were found dead at a home on Seymour Road in Gaines...
12 ponies, 1 dog found dead from starvation after owner’s death goes unnoticed
Children removed from Cannelton home during drug arrests

Latest News

A woman is accused of lying about 2016 kidnapping.
Woman arrested for allegedly faking own kidnapping
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant, no radiation released
Volunteers work to reopen an Soviet-era bunker in Lviv, Ukraine.
Volunteers in Lviv, Ukraine reopen long-sealed Soviet bunker
James Taves.
Jasper man arrested on drug charges following crash
Annual Maple Sugarbush Festival this weekend at Wesselman Woods.
Annual Maple Sugarbush Festival this weekend at Wesselman Woods