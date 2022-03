OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Work is underway on a Western Kentucky Parkway bridge in Ohio County.

It’s the one that goes over I-165.

Watch out for lane restrictions that will be set up and taken down each day.

The westbound passing lane will be closed daily at the interchange on and off-ramps to I-165.

That work is set to wrap up by summer.

