Warmer weekend, showers and storms likely

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Thursday brought a 20-degree drop in afternoon temperatures compared with Wednesday. Southerly winds will gradually return on Friday and help move the mercury back up to the 60-degree mark under mostly sunny skies. Breezy and warmer on Saturday with increasing clouds and a few showers late. Showers and some thunderstorms likely on Sunday with a high of 73. As the cold front slips through on Sunday night, temps will fall back into the 50s for the first half of next week. Rain chances will diminish on Monday, mainly dry Tuesday and Wednesday. More rain possible next Thursday.

