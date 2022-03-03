Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Nearly six months ago now, a Posey County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot in the line of duty. Now he and his family are regaining the strength to live a normal life again.

Authorities say a 15-year-old died of an overdose back in October. Now, a Hopkins County man is facing a murder charge and trafficking in controlled substances.

Despite worldwide condemnation and tough sanctions. Russian President Vladimir Putin still shows no signs of backing off Ukraine.

Evansville Water and Sewer Utility customers can expect to see some rate increases in the near future. That’s because they’re building a new water treatment plant.

Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.