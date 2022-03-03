Birthday Club
Thursday Sunrise Headlines

Thursday Sunrise Headlines 3/3
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:09 AM CST
(WFIE) - Nearly six months ago now, a Posey County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot in the line of duty. Now he and his family are regaining the strength to live a normal life again.

Authorities say a 15-year-old died of an overdose back in October. Now, a Hopkins County man is facing a murder charge and trafficking in controlled substances.

Despite worldwide condemnation and tough sanctions. Russian President Vladimir Putin still shows no signs of backing off Ukraine.

Evansville Water and Sewer Utility customers can expect to see some rate increases in the near future. That’s because they’re building a new water treatment plant.

