Republicans revive bid for Indiana handgun permit repeal

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Republican legislators have revived a proposal aimed at repealing Indiana’s handgun permit requirement.

The proposal has drawn strong objections from major police organizations.

It was sidelined last week by Republican Senate leaders after a Senate committee approved an amendment supporters criticized as gutting the bill.

State Police Superintendent Doug Carter has told lawmakers that if they “support this bill, you will not be supporting us.”

Republicans on a House-Senate conference committee inserted the permit repeal provisions Wednesday into an unrelated bill.

The proposal would allow anyone age 18 or older to carry a handgun in public except for reasons such as having a felony conviction or a dangerous mental illness.

