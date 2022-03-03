New owner making plans for former Gabe’s Tower site

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - New plans are in the works for the former site of Gabe’s Tower in Owensboro.

The owner of Owensboro Warehouse Leasing, LLC, Antonio Panayi, just bought the land and some other property around it.

His real estate broker, Jim Estes, tells us they are planning a mixed use facility that could be three to six stories tall.

He says there will be commercial office space and an incubator that will have affordable rates for smaller business to get started.

They also shared a rendering of the nearby Gabe’s Center.

Gabe's Center (Jim Estes)

Estes says the work they’ve been doing to reface it should be finished in about six months. It already houses several businesses and more will move in when the work is done.

