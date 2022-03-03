Meeting Red Cross officials about ‘Bridge Assistance’ in Bremen

BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - Bremen’s official Facebook page ays if you’ve been contacted by the red cross about “Bridge Assistance,” you can meet with those Red Cross officials at the Bremen Community Center.

You can meet them there between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Also, if you get a message from Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation, it is not a scam.

It is a group associated with the Red Cross.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.