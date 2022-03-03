Birthday Club
Meeting Red Cross officials about ‘Bridge Assistance’ in Bremen

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:44 AM CST
BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - Bremen’s official Facebook page ays if you’ve been contacted by the red cross about “Bridge Assistance,” you can meet with those Red Cross officials at the Bremen Community Center.

You can meet them there between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Also, if you get a message from Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation, it is not a scam.

It is a group associated with the Red Cross.

