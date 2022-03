EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say a man showed up to the hospital overnight with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers say his injury appears to be non-life threatening.

Police say he told them he was somewhere in the area of Linwood and Adams when it happened.

Officers say they are still trying to piece together his story.

