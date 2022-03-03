Madisonville announces 4th Fest lineup

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Madisonville has announced this year’s 4th Fest and Praise in the Park.

It’s at Madisonville City Park on July 2, 3, and 4.

Officials say the three-day event is free and will feature two stages of entertainment, food trucks, various vendors, a beer garden (Saturday & Monday only), a fireworks display each night, and kids activities.

Headline concerts on the main stage include The BB King Blues Experience featuring Claudette King, We The Kingdom, Big Daddy Weave, Craig Morgan, and Aaron Tippin. Additional performers on the main stage include C+C Music Factory, Tag Team, Darryl Van Lear, and Don Ready.

Fans and guests interested in attending the concerts are encouraged to sign up for the email newsletter at: MadisonvilleLiving.com. Detailed information on times, parking and shuttle info, additional activities, and event updates will be communicated directly to fans via email.

A second stage will feature acts and artists with deep local roots. Saturday’s lineup features the Purse Dive Divas, Rufus & Julia Trio, ZoCephus & FunkNasty, Soul N the Pocket, and the Boscoe France Band. Sunday’s lineup includes the Lifepoint Praise Band, WOF Praise Team, Dustin Scarbrough and The Least of These, and the Madisonville First Responders Praise Band. Finally, Monday’s lineup comprises Dakota Hayden, Whiskey Alibi, Ray Ligon, and the Cameron Tabor Band.

“This event has rapidly become the largest 3-day outdoor festival in our region. We’ll have fireworks every night, food vendors, activities for the whole family, and more. We’re rolling out the red carpet for visitors. The entire community has a hand in making this happen, and we are thankful for their support,” said Mayor Kevin Cotton.

Main Stage Concerts begin at 5 p.m. each night, with fireworks after.

