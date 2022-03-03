Ky. Lt. Gov. Coleman presents money to help water and sewer improvements in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman stopped in Daviess County Thursday to announce infrastructure improvements.

She met with Judge Executive Al Mattingly, Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson, Whitesville Mayor Patsy Mayfield, General Manager of the Daviess County Water District, William Higdon, Executive Director of the Regional Water Resource Agency, Joe Schepers, and OASIS Inc. Executive Director Andrea Robinson.

Lt. Gov. Coleman presented a check as part the Better Kentucky Plan’s Cleaner Water Program as well grant funding for the OASIS Domestic Violence Program in Owensboro.

It’s a total of more than $4 million in funding.

Also at the event, Owensboro Health Foundation presented a donation to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund to Lt. Gov. Coleman.

