Kentucky Wesleyan women’s basketball has sights set on return to NCAA Tournament

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - In NCAA Division II women’s hoops, the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Championship is underway.

On Tuesday, the Kentucky Wesleyan College women competed in the first round, beating Malone 64-62 in a nail-biting finish. Senior forward Cali Nolot came in clutch, hitting two free throws with 0.1 seconds on the clock.

“We’re so excited for tournament play,” Nolot said. “We’ve been waiting for it, we’re ready to come back and get some revenge a little bit and we’re excited.”

Last season, the Panthers made it to the first round of the NCAA Division II tournament, which is where they hope to return.

After Tuesday night’s win, the team reflects on how it plans to continue in the postseason.

”It’s going to take absolute toughness,” KWC head coach Caleb Nieman said. “Mental, physical toughness, that’s what Walsh does. They cut you, they offensively rebound, they don’t do anything pretty, but they’re physical and they’re tough.”

The Panthers will take on Walsh in the GMAC Championship Semifinals on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

