Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

JetBlue pilot removed from plane after failing breathalyzer, authorities say

A JetBlue pilot was removed from a plane before takeoff after failing a breathalyzer,...
A JetBlue pilot was removed from a plane before takeoff after failing a breathalyzer, authorities say.(JetBlue via MGN)
By WABC Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:29 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, NY (WABC) - Authorities removed a JetBlue pilot from the cockpit of a plane Wednesday because he was under the influence, authorities say.

An official says the pilot was going through security at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in New York when a Transportation Security Administration officer noticed that he appeared to be drunk

Authorities identified the pilot at 52-year-old James Clifton.

The TSA officer notified authorities who then removed Clifton from the plane before takeoff.

He blew a 0.17 on a breathalyzer test, according to Helen Tederous, public affairs director for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority. The legal limit for pilots is 0.04.

JetBlue said in a statement that Clifton was removed from his duties.

He could face federal charges.

The flight was delayed for more than four hours, according to data from FlightAware.

Copyright 2022 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shows up to Evansville hospital with gunshot wound
A Fighting Chance: Deputy Bryan Hicks’ story.
A Fighting Chance: Deputy Bryan Hicks’ story
Russel Amboree.
Henderson man accused of selling drugs at businesses
A woman and more than a dozen animals were found dead at a home on Seymour Road in Gaines...
12 ponies, 1 dog found dead from starvation after owner’s death goes unnoticed
Police: 3 people accused of beating man with hammer, stealing dog
Police: 3 people accused of beating man with hammer, stealing dog

Latest News

The cost of the Costco membership increases typically happen every five and a half years.
Costco membership fees may rise this year
Aerial video of the main street of Borodyanka, Ukraine, which came under Russian shelling.
Aerials: Destruction seen in town north of Kyiv (no sound)
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
Russians take Ukraine nuclear plant; no radiation after fire
EFD makes cold water rescue
EFD makes cold water rescue
Stocks were deep in negative territory, down around 500 points Friday morning amid stressors...
Stocks tumble; ‘fantastic’ US jobs data can’t overshadow war