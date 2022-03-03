Indiana lawmakers send campus free speech bill to governor

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A bill that doubles down on free speech rights at Indiana’s public colleges and universities is headed to the governor’s desk after lawmakers gave their final vote of approval Thursday.

The proposal, authored by Republican Rep. Jack Jordan of Bremen, aims to codify the First Amendment and U.S. Supreme Court precedents into Indiana law, which Jordan said should guide college campus policies and ensure that free speech applies equally for all students.

Colleges can still restrict the “reasonable time, place and manner” of free speech, however.

Jordan said that means that while free speech is allowed, the time can be restricted.

