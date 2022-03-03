Birthday Club
Henderson man accused of selling drugs at businesses

Henderson man accused of selling drugs at businesses
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:58 AM CST
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson man is accused of trafficking drugs.

Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force detectives say they got a tip 45-year-old Jason Lee Lovey was taking drugs into businesses and selling and taking them.

Detectives say they confronted him about it early Tuesday morning in a restroom at one of those businesses.

Detectives say he goes by several names. His real one they say is Russel Amboree.

Russel Amboree.
Russel Amboree.(Henderson County Detention Center)

Officials say they found various drugs in his bag.

He’s facing trafficking and possession charges.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

