Beshear: COVID hospitalizations continue to drop

(Office of Gov. Andy Beshear)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his weekly Team Kentucky update Thursday

You can watch that here.

Governor Beshear said the coronavirus situation in the state continues to keep getting better.

He says that COVID hospitalizations, ICU patients, and patients on a ventilator are all decreasing.

Beshear also shared that Thursday is the first time they’ve had under 100 Kentuckians on a ventilator since July of 2021.

COVID-19 inpatient census for Kentucky hospitals.
COVID-19 inpatient census for Kentucky hospitals.(Team Kentucky.)

He also gave an update about western Kentucky tornado victims

He said as of Wednesday, 605 Kentuckians are being sheltered by the state in travel trailers.

For those still needing assistance, the FEMA deadline is March 14. You can do that by visiting disasterassistance.gov.

