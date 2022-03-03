Experts: Childcare difficult to find in rural Ind. areas

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In rural areas, childcare deserts are not uncommon.

According to childcare experts, the ratio of kids who fit the age range for childcare, and actual slots available at childcare facilities is severely skewed.

In Perry County, there are over 1,000 children under the age of five, and only 77 spots in licensed childcare facilities, according to the Perry County Development Corporation Executive Director Erin Emerson.

The spots were sparse as is, but with staff shortages and closures brought on by COVID-19, there were parents left to their own devices.

“We had to actually turn people away,” said Emerson, “it was heartbreaking.”

Parents like Laura Simpson are reliant on childcare in order to do their jobs.

“I’m a single mother and I’m a nurse,” said Simpson, “I cannot leave in the middle of the day to go get my child if the babysitter would have to cancel.”

According to Emerson, the lack of childcare could actually have a pretty serious impact on the local community as well as the local economy.

She says that if there are people who can’t go to work because they can’t get childcare, there are more nurses not in the hospital, police officers on the streets, and overall, less business being conducted.

It appears to be a small thing, but if all 77 of the spots were not available for a single day, that’s 77 local community members not at work, which can make a pretty significant impact in day-to-day operations in a small, rural area.

The Perry Preschool and Child Care Center Executive Director Angi Hunt says that one of the main reasons for a lack of child care stems from a lack of livable wages for their workers, as well as heavy workloads.

“I could sit here for hours and hours and tell you what things we need,” said Hunt.

With childcare workers often underpaid and overworked according to Hunt and Emerson, they say that it makes sense that they’re often understaffed.

In their minds, they wish to expand upon the building and create more slots for even more kids. They said that it’s tough to reach a level of financial stability until you reach that roughly 100-kid number.

