Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Evansville joins list of cities lighting up areas in honor of Ukraine

Evansville joins list of cities lighting up areas in honor of Ukraine
By Declan Loftus
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Evansville is showing its support for Ukraine.

The trees along Main Street will glow blue and yellow at night in solidarity with Ukraine.

The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District maintains the color-changing lights from Second Street to Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Economic Improvement District President Josh Armstrong says after seeing cities worldwide light up in those colors, it was time to follow suit.

“Someone on my team who was texting me Sunday night around 10:30 said, ‘Hey, have you seen this? The Eiffel Tower is illuminated in blue and gold’ - that’s what these lights are here for,” Armstrong said. “To help us connect to our community through one of our many tools, and this one is color.”

Owensboro’s Blue Bridge is also shining the country’s colors at 7 p.m. each night for 30 minutes.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elementary teacher among 4 arrested for fentanyl trafficking in Union Co.
Elementary teacher among 4 arrested for fentanyl trafficking in Union Co.
Police: 3 people accused of beating man with hammer, stealing dog
Police: 3 people accused of beating man with hammer, stealing dog
Crews called to a water rescue Thursday night.
Crews called to water rescue in Evansville Thursday night
Eric Thiel.
Officers: Nearly 30 grams of meth found during traffic stop, Evansville man arrested
Left: Lizbeth Villagrana. Right: James Banks Jr.
Affidavit: 2 people arrested after tip foils plan to sneak drugs into Branchville Correctional

Latest News

Company replaces roof free of charge for Posey Co. family
Company replaces roof free of charge for Posey Co. family
2 Owensboro authors donate books in honor of Disability Awareness Month
2 Owensboro authors donate books in honor of Disability Awareness Month
After approval of mental health grant in Evansville, here’s how some of it will be used
After approval of mental health grant in Evansville, here’s how some of it will be used
After approval of mental health grant in Evansville, here’s how some of it will be used
After approval of mental health grant in Evansville, here’s how some of it will be used
Second juvenile charged in connection to Jan. shooting in Owensboro
Second juvenile charged in connection to Jan. shooting in Owensboro