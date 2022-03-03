Evansville joins list of cities lighting up areas in honor of Ukraine

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Evansville is showing its support for Ukraine.

The trees along Main Street will glow blue and yellow at night in solidarity with Ukraine.

The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District maintains the color-changing lights from Second Street to Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Economic Improvement District President Josh Armstrong says after seeing cities worldwide light up in those colors, it was time to follow suit.

“Someone on my team who was texting me Sunday night around 10:30 said, ‘Hey, have you seen this? The Eiffel Tower is illuminated in blue and gold’ - that’s what these lights are here for,” Armstrong said. “To help us connect to our community through one of our many tools, and this one is color.”

Owensboro’s Blue Bridge is also shining the country’s colors at 7 p.m. each night for 30 minutes.

