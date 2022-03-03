Evansville church prays and raises money for Ukraine

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville First Seventh-Day Adventist Church gathered Wednesday night to pray for the people of Ukraine, who are currently experiencing war with Russia.

As the group of worshippers gathered and sang, their pastor, Kamil Metz, said they would also be working to raise money to support refugee efforts.

“Sympathy is not a substitute for action,” he said.

For Metz, the issue is also somewhat personal. His grandfather was born in Ukraine.

“[My father] was sent to a [Russian] labor camp, a death camp it’s sometimes referred to,” he said. “He survived, came back. Before he made it home, he was captured by the Germans and was sent to a concentration camp. On the way to the concentration camp, he escaped from the train.”

Metz said he still has family in Ukraine, though they are thankfully on the western side of the country, which isn’t facing as much violence.

A friend of his addressed the group about her current situation, stating that many people simply don’t know what will happen next.

Members of the congregation stated they simply can’t relate to what’s happening, but they feel deeply for the people of Ukraine.

“I can’t remember a time in my life where a bomb went off or a missile flew over my head,” one parishioner said.

Metz said no matter where you come from, understanding their pain is universal.

“You would never imagine during 2022 something like that could happen,” he said. “It’s a sad situation, and that’s why I feel like we need to, in some way, show support to them.”

Each member of the congregation was invited to share their own personal prayer to conclude the service.

The church is also raising funds to be sent to other Adventist churches in Ukraine that are being used as emergency centers for refugees.

Those funds are being accepted on their website adventistgiving.org.

