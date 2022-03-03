Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Evansville church prays and raises money for Ukraine

Evansville church prays and raises money for Ukraine
By Brady Williams
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville First Seventh-Day Adventist Church gathered Wednesday night to pray for the people of Ukraine, who are currently experiencing war with Russia.

As the group of worshippers gathered and sang, their pastor, Kamil Metz, said they would also be working to raise money to support refugee efforts.

“Sympathy is not a substitute for action,” he said.

For Metz, the issue is also somewhat personal. His grandfather was born in Ukraine.

“[My father] was sent to a [Russian] labor camp, a death camp it’s sometimes referred to,” he said. “He survived, came back. Before he made it home, he was captured by the Germans and was sent to a concentration camp. On the way to the concentration camp, he escaped from the train.”

Metz said he still has family in Ukraine, though they are thankfully on the western side of the country, which isn’t facing as much violence.

A friend of his addressed the group about her current situation, stating that many people simply don’t know what will happen next.

Members of the congregation stated they simply can’t relate to what’s happening, but they feel deeply for the people of Ukraine.

“I can’t remember a time in my life where a bomb went off or a missile flew over my head,” one parishioner said.

Metz said no matter where you come from, understanding their pain is universal.

“You would never imagine during 2022 something like that could happen,” he said. “It’s a sad situation, and that’s why I feel like we need to, in some way, show support to them.”

Each member of the congregation was invited to share their own personal prayer to conclude the service.

The church is also raising funds to be sent to other Adventist churches in Ukraine that are being used as emergency centers for refugees.

Those funds are being accepted on their website adventistgiving.org.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyriek Palmer
Man charged with murder after 15-year-old overdosed on fentanyl
Children removed from Cannelton home during drug arrests
Left: Stephen Gomez. Right: Kevin Wayman.
2 arrests made in connection to 2020 double murder in Dubois Co.
Car burst into flames after accident on Green River and Hwy 57
Car burst into flames after accident on Green River and Hwy 57
2 sentenced to probation by feds in Hopkins Co. coal dust sampling case

Latest News

Evansville church prays and raises money for Ukraine
Evansville church prays and raises money for Ukraine
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
Experts: Child care difficult to find in rural Ind. areas
Experts: Childcare difficult to find in rural Ind. areas