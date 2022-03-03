Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Dad jumps into action to shield son from angry rodeo bull

Video of the ordeal shows the dad jumping in action to cover his son with his body. (Source: CNN, KMOV, KHOU, CODY HOOKS, DANIELLE STOUT)
By Alex Gibbs, Rissa Shaw and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – A father in central Texas is being celebrated after he jumped into the ring at a rodeo earlier this month to save his son from a raging bull.

Landis Hooks jumped in the ring after seeing his 18-year-old son, Cody, thrown from the bull quickly after leaving the gate at the PRCA rodeo. His son was left unconscious because of the fall.

“All I could think about was just covering him up because he couldn’t cover himself up,” Hooks told KWTX.

Video of the ordeal shows the dad jumping in action to cover his son with his body.

“I’d much rather do that than get in a cage and go cage fighting, I can promise you that,” said Hooks, who used to ride bulls, too.

The video has gone viral since its release, with many commenters calling him a hero and some arguing Hooks should be nominated for “Father of the Year.”

Hooks said he doesn’t think he’s a hero and said he’d do it all again in a heartbeat, even if the bull had done more serious damage.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shows up to Evansville hospital with gunshot wound
Police: 3 people accused of beating man with hammer, stealing dog
Police: 3 people accused of beating man with hammer, stealing dog
A Fighting Chance: Deputy Bryan Hicks’ story.
A Fighting Chance: Deputy Bryan Hicks’ story
Russel Amboree.
Henderson man accused of selling drugs at businesses
Crews called to a water rescue Thursday night.
Crews called to water rescue in Evansville Thursday night

Latest News

Police said a suspect was shot and taken into custody after shooting an administrator and a...
School resource officer, administrator injured in Kansas high school shooting
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
Russians take Ukraine nuclear plant; no radiation after fire
FILE- In this Wednesday, May 13, 2015, file photo, emergency personnel work at the scene of a...
Amtrak engineer cleared in trial over deadly 2015 crash
Donut Bank.
New Donut Bank coming to Evansville west side
Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11, died after falling under the wheels of a moving school bus....
Officials identify 11-year-old who died after she tripped, fell under moving school bus