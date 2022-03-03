Country singer Brandon Davis playing benefit for It Takes a Village

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A rising country star is set to play Saturday in Evansville, and it’s for a good cause.

Organizers say Brandon Davis will play the benefit show for It Takes a Village No Kill Rescue.

They say Davis’ has become popular on Tik Tok, with 1.5 million followers watching his videos.

Organizers say it a was a near-death experience that inspired Davies to pursue his passion. His debut single “Step by Step” reached #1 on the iTunes Country Singles chart.

Evansville is the final leg of his Step-by-Step Tour before touring with Tim McGraw in April.

The concert is Saturday night, March 5, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The doors at Pallet Surplus Liquidation at 950 Maxwell Ave. in Evansville open at 6 p.m.

VIP tickets are sold old out. General admission tickets are $25 and are available here.

