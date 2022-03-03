Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Country singer Brandon Davis playing benefit for It Takes a Village

Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis(Davis' Facebook)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A rising country star is set to play Saturday in Evansville, and it’s for a good cause.

Organizers say Brandon Davis will play the benefit show for It Takes a Village No Kill Rescue.

They say Davis’ has become popular on Tik Tok, with 1.5 million followers watching his videos.

Organizers say it a was a near-death experience that inspired Davies to pursue his passion. His debut single “Step by Step” reached #1 on the iTunes Country Singles chart.

Evansville is the final leg of his Step-by-Step Tour before touring with Tim McGraw in April.

The concert is Saturday night, March 5, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The doors at Pallet Surplus Liquidation at 950 Maxwell Ave. in Evansville open at 6 p.m.

VIP tickets are sold old out. General admission tickets are $25 and are available here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyriek Palmer
Man charged with murder after 15-year-old overdosed on fentanyl
Children removed from Cannelton home during drug arrests
Left: Stephen Gomez. Right: Kevin Wayman.
2 arrests made in connection to 2020 double murder in Dubois Co.
Evansville airport
Delta pauses flights from EVV to Detroit
2 sentenced to probation by feds in Hopkins Co. coal dust sampling case

Latest News

He plans for the three to five gardens to go in downtown Dawson Springs by this summer.
Madisonville fifth-grader receives grant for tornado memorial gardens
Left to right: Lewie Stevens (Father), Therese Day Stevens (Mother), Tuli Stevens, Carly...
Floyd County teen adopted from Ukraine shares view on country’s crisis
Lt. Gov. presents funding in Daviess Co.
Ky. Lt. Gov. Coleman presents money to help water and sewer improvements in Daviess Co.
Beshear: COVID hospitalizations continue to drop