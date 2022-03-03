Birthday Club
Case rates remain low in our area of Ind., but 2 new deaths reported

By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST
INDIANA (WFIE) - Thursday, health officials in Indiana reported 484 new COVID-19 cases and 34 new COVID related deaths.

That brings the pandemic total to 1,683,176 cases and 22,071 deaths.

The state map shows one new death in Vanderburgh and Gibson Counties.

It shows 19 new cases in Vanderburgh County, eight new cases in Warrick County, two new cases in Dubois County, four new case in Perry County, one new case in Posey County, two new cases in Gibson County, three new cases in Spencer County, and one new case in Pike County.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 57,019 cases, 587 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 12,810 cases, 160 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 20,173 cases, 226 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 4,625 cases, 62 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 6,509 cases, 55 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 11,589 cases, 135 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 5,206 cases, 57 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 3,713 cases, 46 deaths

