Breezy, Cooler

14 First Alert 3/3 - Midday
By Byron Douglas
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:14 AM CST|Updated: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:22 AM CST
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Coming off the warmest day of the year as temps roared into the low to mid-70s Wednesday afternoon. Mostly sunny but cooler as high temps drop into the mid to upper 50s. Tonight, mostly clear, and colder as lows drop into mid-30s.

Friday, becoming partly sunny as high temps remain above normal in the lower 60s. Friday night, partly cloudy and mild as lows drop into the lower 50s.

Saturday, partly sunny, breezy, and mild as high temps climb back into the lower 70s.

