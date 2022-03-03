Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Biden, other Quad leaders to meet virtually amid Ukraine war

US ambassador to UN says Russia is preparing to use banned weapons. (Source: CNN, POOL, UNTV, UKRAINE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS, RUSSIA 24, et. al.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:32 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW DELHI (AP) — President Joe Biden and the prime ministers of India, Australia and Japan will talk virtually Thursday in a meeting of the Indo-Pacific alliance known as the Quad that comes a week into the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

India’s External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said the leaders will “exchange views and assessments about important developments in the Indo-Pacific.”

The U.S., Australia and Japan supported a resolution at the U.N. General Assembly to demand an immediate halt to Moscow’s attack on Ukraine and the withdrawal of all Russian troops. India abstained from Wednesday’s vote.

President Joe Biden responded to shouted questions Wednesday at the White House. (Source: CNN)

The leaders of the Quad nations — Biden, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida — are also grappling with China, which the Quad countries have accused of economic coercion and unsettling military maneuvering.

The Quad Leaders will have an opportunity to continue their dialogue after their September summit in Washington hosted by Biden, Bagchi said.

Caption

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shows up to Evansville hospital with gunshot wound
A Fighting Chance: Deputy Bryan Hicks’ story.
A Fighting Chance: Deputy Bryan Hicks’ story
Russel Amboree.
Henderson man accused of selling drugs at businesses
A woman and more than a dozen animals were found dead at a home on Seymour Road in Gaines...
12 ponies, 1 dog found dead from starvation after owner’s death goes unnoticed
Police: 3 people accused of beating man with hammer, stealing dog
Police: 3 people accused of beating man with hammer, stealing dog

Latest News

The cost of the Costco membership increases typically happen every five and a half years.
Costco membership fees may rise this year
Aerial video of the main street of Borodyanka, Ukraine, which came under Russian shelling.
Aerials: Destruction seen in town north of Kyiv (no sound)
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
Russians take Ukraine nuclear plant; no radiation after fire
EFD makes cold water rescue
EFD makes cold water rescue
Stocks were deep in negative territory, down around 500 points Friday morning amid stressors...
Stocks tumble; ‘fantastic’ US jobs data can’t overshadow war