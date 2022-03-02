Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - In his first State of the Union address, President Joe Biden vows to check Russian aggression in Ukraine along with soaring inflation.

As developments from Ukraine and Russia continue, we’re hearing from more Tri-State people with ties to both countries. They say it’s hard to see what’s happening in two places they care deeply about.

On the COVID front, doctors are learning new information about the vaccine every day. Now, a new study is shining light on how it impacts pregnant moms.

Today is Ash Wednesday, the beginning of the Lenten season. That means there’s mass planned all day at Catholic churches all across the Tri-State.

