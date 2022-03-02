Tri-state native with ties to Russia and Ukraine reflects as fighting continues

INDIANA (WFIE) - As we continue to hear updates from Ukraine and Russia, we’re hearing more stories from Tri-State people with ties to the area.

Indiana native Nate McGhie is remembering his time in both countries. He lived in Russia for eight years with his family, then in Ukraine for two years serving a church mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“My wife also served a mission in Russia, so she also has that connection, so we’ve just been, my whole family, my parents, my siblings, we’ve all just been glued to the news,” said McGhie. “I started frantically messaging people I knew, trying to make sure they’re in a safe place.”

Caring so deeply for the people of both countries, McGhie says it’s been hard to see what’s happening there.

“I feel for Ukraine and Ukrainians, and at the same time I feel for Russians,” he said.

McGhie says while serving the people of Ukraine, he learned a lot about them.

“They have a very strong culture, they have a very strong will,” he said. “No matter what happens, they’re going to fight and they’re going to come out of this on the other side.”

Through childhood, he learned about the people of Russia, too.

“It’s sad to see Russians being villainized, rather than the one Russian that’s in charge of this,” McGhie said. “There’s plenty of criticism I think is fair, but it’s not fair to paint all Russians in a bad light.”

The first line of the Ukrainian national anthem when translated reads ‘Ukraine’s glory has not yet died, nor has her freedom.’

“I’m hopeful for an eventual solution to this war and an eventual peaceful situation in Ukraine and Russia as well,” McGhie said.

The flag symbolizes blue skies over growing fields of golden wheat, a place that is no stranger to struggle.

