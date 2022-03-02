Tri-State hospitals expanding visitation hours after decrease in COVID-19 numbers

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - As COVID-19 numbers have significantly decreased throughout the region, member hospitals of the Community Patient Safety Coalition of Southwestern Indiana/Kentucky will increase visitation for hospitalized patients, beginning Thursday, March 3.

Hospitalized adult patients will be able to receive two adult (age 18 or older) visitors per day. All visitors must check-in when they arrive and screen for COVID-19 symptoms or exposure. Masking will continue to be required for all visitors for the foreseeable future.

Coalition member hospitals may opt to maintain current restrictions for outpatient and emergency departments, obstetric patients, NICU and pediatric patients, and adult inpatients diagnosed with COVID19; hospitals may also make exceptions for end-of-life visitation.

Visiting hours and processes vary for each hospital; visitors should check hospital websites or call ahead for specific details.

The Coalition will continue to assess COVID-19 trends in our region to make any future visitation adjustments needed for patient safety.

Community Patient Safety Coalition Hospitals Include:

Daviess Community Hospital

Deaconess Health System (Indiana & Kentucky)

Good Samaritan Hospital

Encompass Health Deaconess Rehabilitation

Select Specialty Hospital

Ascension St. Vincent Evansville

Ascension St. Vincent Warrick

Ascension St. Vincent Orthopedic Hospital

The Women’s Hospital

