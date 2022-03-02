Birthday Club
Tri-State hospitals expanding visitation hours after decrease in COVID-19 numbers

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - As COVID-19 numbers have significantly decreased throughout the region, member hospitals of the Community Patient Safety Coalition of Southwestern Indiana/Kentucky will increase visitation for hospitalized patients, beginning Thursday, March 3.

Hospitalized adult patients will be able to receive two adult (age 18 or older) visitors per day. All visitors must check-in when they arrive and screen for COVID-19 symptoms or exposure. Masking will continue to be required for all visitors for the foreseeable future.

Coalition member hospitals may opt to maintain current restrictions for outpatient and emergency departments, obstetric patients, NICU and pediatric patients, and adult inpatients diagnosed with COVID19; hospitals may also make exceptions for end-of-life visitation.

Visiting hours and processes vary for each hospital; visitors should check hospital websites or call ahead for specific details.

The Coalition will continue to assess COVID-19 trends in our region to make any future visitation adjustments needed for patient safety.

Community Patient Safety Coalition Hospitals Include:

  • Daviess Community Hospital
  • Deaconess Health System (Indiana & Kentucky)
  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Encompass Health Deaconess Rehabilitation
  • Select Specialty Hospital
  • Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
  • Ascension St. Vincent Warrick
  • Ascension St. Vincent Orthopedic Hospital
  • The Women’s Hospital

