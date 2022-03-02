Property damaged after drivers ignore road closures in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Road signs have been destroyed due to drivers disregarding road closure signs in Gibson County.

The town of Francisco and Indiana State Police Trooper Todd Ringle posted pictures to Facebook highlighting the closure of State Road 64 through Francisco.

INDOT officials announced in Feb. that beginning on or around Tuesday, March 1, contractors would resume the full closure for a complete removal and replacement of the pavement.

They say there is a detour provided but many drivers are ignoring the signs, semi-trucks especially cannot make it through the closure.

Officials say damage was done to road signs as well as resident’s yards.

ISP and the city of Francisco are urging drivers to please use the detour.

