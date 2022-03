MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews are starting paving work on Kentucky 81 in McLean County Wednesday.

That’s from the line with Muhlenberg County and goes to the line with Daviess County.

Officials say that’s an 18 miles stretch.

Sidewalks will be replaced in Sacramento.

Lane restrictions should be expected.

Work is set to wrap up in the summer.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.