Officers: Man shot Tues. night in Owensboro, 21-yr-old arrested

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A 21-year-old was arrested after a shooting in Owensboro that injured another man.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of McConnell Avenue around 10:40 Tuesday night.

Authorities say they were already in the area due to increased patrols and quickly found the victim.

They say he had a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers applied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg to help stop the bleeding before being taken to the hospital.

After interviewing multiple witnesses and finding a gun near the scene, they say they were able to identify and find Preston Blair.

Officers say they found another gun hidden in the area where Blair was taken into custody.

Blair is in the Daviess County Detention Center on assault and tampering with evidence charges.

