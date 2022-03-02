EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Doctors are learning new information about the COVID-19 vaccine each day.

A new study is shining light on how it impacts pregnant moms.

Doctors at Ascension call this new study from the CDC exciting.

They say that’s because it adds to what medical professionals already know as far as what the Coronavirus does to pregnancy and the steps to take to keep mothers and babies safe.

An MD with Ascension tells us studies have already shown that the COVID-19 vaccination can prevent severe illness and death in pregnant women.

The doctor tells me when pregnant women get the virus during pregnancy, they have an increased risk of pre-term birth, stillbirth and many other pregnancy complications.

This new study was focused on figuring out what happens to those youngest babies, under six months old, when moms were vaccinated during pregnancy.

The CDC’s study watched a group of babies over six months, from July of 2021 through January of 2022, and they looked at babies admitted to 19 different hospitals from all over the country.

”84% of them had been born to mothers who had not been vaccinated. And for the babies that were hospitalized with COVID, 24% of those needed to go to the intensive care unit, and 15% of those needed an additional form of life support like mechanical ventilation,” said Doctor Lora Alvey Perry with Ascension. “There was one baby that died in this study and that baby was born to a mother who had not been vaccinated.”

We’re told the study also shows that of those babies who were born to mothers who were vaccinated compared to not vaccinated, those babies were about 60% protected against needing hospitalization.

New study shows benefits of COVID vaccination in pregnant women - Pt II

”I’m sure you’ve heard of lots of people who have been vaccinated but then later tested positive. But it’s very clear those people are not nearly as ill after they’ve been vaccinated even if in the future they become positive, and that definitely applies to people who are at higher risk of disease,” said Dr. Alvey Perry. “That includes women who are pregnant, older people, people who have other problems with their heart or lungs. So it’s still really important to be vaccinated.”

The doctor says, the study didn’t give all of the information that medical professionals are looking for.

They’re still seeking answers to if there’s a better time to receive the vaccine while pregnant.

New study shows benefits of COVID vaccination in pregnant women - Pt III

“There weren’t enough babies in the study to tell for sure, but it actually looked like a little later in pregnancy but more than two weeks before delivery,” said Dr. Alvey Perry. “If your vaccination happened during that window, your baby was most protected. But we’re not just aiming to protect baby we want to protect moms and through the whole pregnancy.”

Dr. Alvey Perry says the CDC recommendation still stands, for any woman who is pregnant, any woman who is breastfeeding or planning to become pregnant should go ahead and be up to date on their vaccinations to protect themselves and their babies.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.