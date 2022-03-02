Spring Weather

Birthday Club
Late April Like Temps
14 First Alert 3/2 - Midday
By Byron Douglas
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:15 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today is shaping up to be the warmest day of the year to date as temps rocket to 20-degrees above normal. Sunny and unseasonably mild as high temps surge into the lower 70s. Tonight, mostly clear with lows in mid-40s.

Thursday, mostly sunny but cooler as high temps drop into the mid-50s. Thursday night, mostly clear and colder as lows drop into the upper 30s.

Friday, becoming mostly cloudy as high temps remain above normal in the lower 60s. Friday night, partly cloudy and mild as lows drop into the lower 50s.

Saturday, partly sunny and breezy as high temps climb back into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

