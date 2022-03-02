Mass being held throughout Tri-State for Ash Wednesday.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today is Ash Wednesday, the beginning of the Lenten season.
That means there’s mass planned all day at Catholic churches all across the Tri-State.
Some in Evansville are getting underway around 6 and 7 a.m. for those heading to work.
Those are at Christ the King Church, St. Anthony Church, Resurrection and Holy Rosary.
You can find more scheduled masses below:
- St. Benedict Cathedral – Public Masses 9 a.m., 12:10 p.m., 5:30 p.m.
- All Saints – Public Masses, 7 a.m., St. Anthony Church; 12:10 p.m. St. Joseph Church; 5:30 p.m., St. Anthony Church
- Annunciation – Public Masses 6 a.m. at Christ the King Church; 5:30 p.m., Holy Spirit Church
- Corpus Christi – Public Masses, 7:35 a.m., 7 p.m.
- Good Shepherd – Public Mass 5:30 p.m.
- Holy Redeemer – Communion Service 12:10 p.m., Public Mass 6:30 p.m.
- Holy Rosary – Public Masses 7 a.m., 12 p.m., 6 p.m.
- Resurrection – Communion Service 6:15 a.m., Public Masses 7:30 a.m., 6 p.m.
- St. Boniface – Public Masses, 8 a.m., Sacred Heart Church; 10 a.m., St. Agnes Church; 12:10 p.m., St. Boniface Church; 6 p.m. St. Boniface Church
- Sts. Mary & John – Public Masses 12:05 p.m., 5:30 p.m.
- St. Joseph Parish, Vanderburgh County – Public Mass 11 a.m.; Public Penance Service with distribution of ashes, 7 p.m.
