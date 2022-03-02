Birthday Club
Man charged with murder after 15-year-old overdosed on fentanyl
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOPKINS, CO. (WFIE) - A 21-year-old Madisonville man is facing murder and drug trafficking charges after deputies say a 15-year-old girl died.

On October 3, 2021, deputies with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to a medical emergency.

They say they found a 15-year-old girl dead.

Deputies say the autopsy shows the cause of death was a drug overdose of fentanyl.

During a several-month investigation, detectives say they discovered the girl was messaging Tyriek Palmer about purchasing counterfeit Percocet 30′s.

Tyriek Palmer
Tyriek Palmer(Hopkins Co. Jail)

They say she got the pills the night before and posted about them on Snapchat.

Deputies say lab tests show a pill found at the scene was laced with fentanyl.

Officials say fentanyl is approximately 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, making the drug highly dangerous.

Illicit fentanyl is sometimes pressed into pills made to look like other prescription pills.

Authorities say, in Hopkins County, fentanyl is especially prevalent in fake generic pills, with such street names as “M-30s,” “Perc’s,” “blues,” and “30′s.”

Palmer was arrested Tuesday, and is now in the Hopkins County Jail.

