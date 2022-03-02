Birthday Club
Ivy Tech Community College hosts ‘Resilient Evansville’ event

By Josh Lucca
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ivy Tech Community College hosted its second day of “Resilient Evansville” on Wednesday.

Educational Psychologist and Author, Dr. Michelle Borba, visited Evansville to talk to youth care workers about building resilience in youth.

Easterseals Rehabilitation Center Vice President Emily Reidford says the goal of the event is to provide tips to help kids be confident and competent in their everyday lives. Reidford also mentioned there are easy and free things adults can do to help.

“To help build resilience in any youth, you don’t necessarily have to be related to them or even working with them in a formal capacity,” Reidford said. “But things like serve and return, checking in with them, saying hello. Just letting them know you care about them will help take them through life.”

Wednesday’s event has ended, but for those interested in learning more about “Resilient Evansville,” click here.

