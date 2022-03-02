Indiana Senate backs narrower bill on vaccine limitations

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indiana Senate has endorsed a bill allowing administrative steps sought by Gov. Eric Holcomb that could result in the nearly two-year-old statewide COVID-19 public health emergency declaration ending later this week.

Senators voted 32-18 on Tuesday in favor of the proposal that doesn’t include provisions pushed by Republican House members that would force businesses to give requested religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine requirements “without further inquiry.”

Holcomb and Senate GOP leaders have sided with major business groups opposing broad limitations.

The House and Senate must still agree on a single version of the proposal before it could go to Holcomb for his consideration.

Holcomb’s current public health order expires Friday.

