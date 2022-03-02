Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Indiana lawmakers send trans girls sports ban to governor

Gov. Eric Holcomb
Gov. Eric Holcomb(Fort Wayne's NBC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana lawmakers have given final approval to a Republican-backed bill that would ban transgender women and girls from participating in school sports that match their gender identity.

The state Senate voted 32-18 on Tuesday in favor of the bill, sending it to Gov. Eric Holcomb for his decision on whether it will become law.

Opponents argue the ban is unconstitutional and bigoted, but the bill would make Indiana at least the 11th Republican-led state with such a law.

Holcomb said last week that he would review the bill’s final version before making a decision.

However, Holcomb has said he “adamantly” agrees that “girls should be playing girls sports,” referring to a person’s sex at birth.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car burst into flames after accident on Green River and Hwy 57
Car burst into flames after accident on Green River and Hwy 57
With all the frustration in the area, CenterPoint took a chance to explain their side of why...
CenterPoint responds to recent increase in gas bills
American Airlines plane at EVV (File)
American Airlines pauses last remaining Chicago flights out of Evansville
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
Curtis Chase.
Officers investigating Monday night crash in Evansville

Latest News

Indiana Senate backs narrower bill on vaccine limitations
Man charged with murder after 15-year-old overdosed on fentanyl.
Man charged with murder after 15-year-old overdosed on fentanyl
2 sentenced to probation by feds in Hopkins Co. coal dust sampling case
Left: Stephen Gomez. Right: Kevin Wayman.
2 arrests made in connection to 2020 double murder in Dubois Co.