House deemed a total loss after kitchen fire in Dubois Co.

By Monica Watkins and Mitchell Carter
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A fire burned for hours in Dubois Co. on Tuesday.

Fire officials say the fire started as a kitchen fire, but quickly spiraled out of control.

The fire burned for a couple of hours, and Huntingburg residents say that you could smell and see the smoke all over town.

Huntingburg Fire Department Assistant Chief Glen Kissling said that unfortunately, the house is going to be a total loss.

“Total structure is a total loss. We did call in a couple of the neighboring departments for help, we thank them very much, but pretty well just going to go down that it started as a kitchen fire, best we could tell,” Kissling said.

The assistant chief said thankfully, nobody was hurt in the blaze. None of the surrounding structures suffered any damage either.

