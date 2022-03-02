Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Hopkins Co. fentanyl investigation leads to arrest of 4 people

Left: Amelia Purdon. Right: Jaylen Drone.
Left: Amelia Purdon. Right: Jaylen Drone.(Hopkins County Jail.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities in Hopkins County have arrested four people during a drug trafficking investigation.

Detectives say they had been conducting the investigation involving Amelia Purdon who they say was allegedly dealing suspected counterfeit fentanyl pills.

During the course of the investigation, officials say 20-year-old Purdon sold counterfeit pills to an undercover detective.

Authorities then arrested Purdon and her passenger, 18-year-old Jaylen Drone, during a traffic stop on trafficking charges.

They say they found more pills and a handgun in the glovebox.

According to detectives, Purdon gave them information that led them to search a home in the 1800 block of Old Morganfield Road.

During the search, they say they found 180 more suspect counterfeit fentanyl pills on a dresser in a bedroom, along with an AK-74 style rifle and a handgun.

That led to the arrests of 25-year-old Madison Duncan and 23-year-old Jacorion Murray. They are also facing trafficking charges in the case.

Left: Madison Duncan. Right: Jacorion Murray.
Left: Madison Duncan. Right: Jacorion Murray.(Hopkins County Jail.)

Hopkins County authorities say they have taken over 200 counterfeit fentanyl pills and three firearms over the course of the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car burst into flames after accident on Green River and Hwy 57
Car burst into flames after accident on Green River and Hwy 57
With all the frustration in the area, CenterPoint took a chance to explain their side of why...
CenterPoint responds to recent increase in gas bills
American Airlines plane at EVV (File)
American Airlines pauses last remaining Chicago flights out of Evansville
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
Curtis Chase.
Officers investigating Monday night crash in Evansville

Latest News

Gov. Eric Holcomb
Indiana lawmakers send trans girls sports ban to governor
Indiana Senate backs narrower bill on vaccine limitations
Man charged with murder after 15-year-old overdosed on fentanyl.
Man charged with murder after 15-year-old overdosed on fentanyl
2 sentenced to probation by feds in Hopkins Co. coal dust sampling case
Left: Stephen Gomez. Right: Kevin Wayman.
2 arrests made in connection to 2020 double murder in Dubois Co.