GFD investigating after fully involved structure fire

Newscast recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Greenville Fire Department is currently investigating after a fire broke out Tuesday evening.

GFD posted pictures on their Facebook page saying they arrived on scene with heavy fire showing.

Fire officials discovered an additional accessory structure was built around a cinder block garage with extensive fire inside both structures.

Units were on scene for roughly five hours before returning back to service.

The fire department says the homeowners told them that they had just lit a wood stove inside that accessory structure.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

