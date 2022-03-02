Former Boston’s restaurant back on the market

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A restaurant building that has been empty since 2019, is now back on the market in Newburgh.

Real estate officials say the former Boston’s restaurant in Newburgh had been under contract, but the deal fell through.

It’s now listed for sale again at $1,750,000. There is also a lease listing for the property.

It was built in 2006 across the highway from Deaconess Gateway.

In October 2019, the Boston’s restaurant and sports bar closed.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.