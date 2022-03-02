Birthday Club
Former Boston’s restaurant back on the market
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A restaurant building that has been empty since 2019, is now back on the market in Newburgh.

Real estate officials say the former Boston’s restaurant in Newburgh had been under contract, but the deal fell through.

It’s now listed for sale again at $1,750,000. There is also a lease listing for the property.

It was built in 2006 across the highway from Deaconess Gateway.

In October 2019, the Boston’s restaurant and sports bar closed.

