Evansville Water rate hike approved by IURC

By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After some public meetings about an Evansville Water rate hike request, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission has approved it.

Click here to read the approved order.

This increase will be used to fund a nearly $178 million water treatment plant.

Click here to learn more about the project.

Officials say the increases will be gradual over the next five years, and each one will be no higher than $3.03.

By 2026, the bills are expected to be up nearly 36%.

Officials say the funds will be used to construct a 50 million gallon facility.

The current facility was built in 1897, and officials say it just won’t cut it anymore.

Executive Director Lane Young says they’re upgrading their maximum plant size from 43 million gallons to help advance the city.

“If Evansville’s going to grow and this region’s going to grow, we’re going to need to produce more water and get it to more customers,” Young said. “So we felt like a 50 million gallon plant was the right number.”

Young says this should lead to around a $2.30 increase per month, with no more than $3 a month.

He says that’s less than they initially anticipated, and the mayor’s office is working to create an assistance program to help people deal with this increase.

