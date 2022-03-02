Evansville sees decrease in unemployment

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Personal finance may be a confusing topic for some.

Seema Sheth, the regional executive and senior vice president of Federal Reserve Bank, spoke with14 news about the importance of financial literacy and the state of Evansville’s economy.

Sheth said although the region was hit hard by the pandemic, Evansville itself is seeing a decrease in unemployment and an increase in wages.

Even with the growth, some are still worried about inflation but Sheth says the most important thing is education.

“Most of us experience inflation from an uninformed and fear-based place,” Sheth said. “So the more economic education you have, the more financial literate you are, the more you can read those front-page headlines and participate in the discussion rather than be nervous and scared about the future of the country.”

Sheth says those who are interested in educating themselves, the Feds have a wealth of knowledge available.

