Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Evansville sees decrease in unemployment

Evansville sees decrease in unemployment
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Personal finance may be a confusing topic for some.

Seema Sheth, the regional executive and senior vice president of Federal Reserve Bank, spoke with14 news about the importance of financial literacy and the state of Evansville’s economy.

Sheth said although the region was hit hard by the pandemic, Evansville itself is seeing a decrease in unemployment and an increase in wages.

Even with the growth, some are still worried about inflation but Sheth says the most important thing is education.

“Most of us experience inflation from an uninformed and fear-based place,” Sheth said. “So the more economic education you have, the more financial literate you are, the more you can read those front-page headlines and participate in the discussion rather than be nervous and scared about the future of the country.”

Sheth says those who are interested in educating themselves, the Feds have a wealth of knowledge available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car burst into flames after accident on Green River and Hwy 57
Car burst into flames after accident on Green River and Hwy 57
With all the frustration in the area, CenterPoint took a chance to explain their side of why...
CenterPoint responds to recent increase in gas bills
American Airlines plane at EVV (File)
American Airlines pauses last remaining Chicago flights out of Evansville
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
Curtis Chase.
Officers investigating Monday night crash in Evansville

Latest News

Gov. Eric Holcomb
Indiana lawmakers send trans girls sports ban to governor
Indiana Senate backs narrower bill on vaccine limitations
Man charged with murder after 15-year-old overdosed on fentanyl.
Man charged with murder after 15-year-old overdosed on fentanyl
2 sentenced to probation by feds in Hopkins Co. coal dust sampling case
Left: Stephen Gomez. Right: Kevin Wayman.
2 arrests made in connection to 2020 double murder in Dubois Co.