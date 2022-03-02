EFD improves score from Insurance Services Office

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department is now one of only 33 departments in Indiana with an ISO rating of two or higher.

Officials say every five years the Insurance Services Office (ISO) visits fire departments all over the country.

They analyze many parts of a department’s operation and score them from one to ten on how well they can protect their community. (The lower the number, the higher the rating)

EFD officials say they just received their latest ISO rating and improved from a three to two.

They say out of 1,320 fire departments in Indiana, only 33 achieve an ISO rating of 2 or higher. That means the EFD is in the top 2.5% of fire departments across the state.

Out of 39,200 fire departments across the country, only 2,200 achieve an ISO rating of 2 or higher. That means that EFD is in the top 5.6% of fire departments across the country.

EFD Division Chief Mike Larson says the department is very proud of the distinction, but they’re striving for the top honor.

“The city of Evansville and people who could potentially visit our town should be very comfortable knowing that we are well-trained, have good equipment and will be able to do the job when called upon,” Larson said.

