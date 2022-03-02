Dawson Springs opens new medical clinic nearly three months after tornado

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Less than three months since December’s tornadoes, and Dawson Springs now has a newly rebuilt medical clinic.

The city’s previous clinic was destroyed in the tornadoes. This new clinic means people in the area now have a permanent place to go for medical care in town.

When December’s storms tore through parts of western Kentucky, Dawson Springs’ medical clinic wasn’t spared.

”Our clinic was pretty much destroyed, so we knew right away that we were going to have to do something to provide care and to meet the needs of the community,” Robert Ramey, Baptist Health Deaconness President said.

They set up a mobile clinic and a tent to address the medical needs of the area. The temporary facilities didn’t have running water, or even a bathroom.

Now, there’s a permanent solution in place, with a new medical clinic up and running. It took less than three months to have the new facility in place, something officials say says a lot about the town.

”It shows there’s vitality in this community, that it’s good people, that they’re working hard to get back what they had and build back,” Allen White, Deaconness Physician Advisor said. “This is going to be a symbol of that. This clinic is a symbol of how this community’s here and it’s here to stay and it’s going to come back again.”

Baptist Health Deaconness says the clinic will benefit the 2,500 patients it has in the area. The clinic has eight exam rooms, and they are working on an imaging room, as well as facilities for physical and occupational therapy.

Officials say they hope it can be a benefit to an area that’s been through so much.

”Dawson Springs is such an amazing community, and such a resilient community,” Ramey said. “And through all the devastation, to see all the volunteers, but to see the community members come together to support one another, but also to support our clinic as well it’s just truly been something that’s been inspirational to watch.”

City officials at Wednesday’s event say the new clinic shows Dawson Springs is a place worth preserving after the storms.

