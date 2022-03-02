Birthday Club
Cooler temps to end the week, warmer for the weekend

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny skies helped temperatures crack the 70-degree mark for the first time since late December. A cold front will reign in the temperature on Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s both days. Partly cloudy skies will linger from Thursday through the weekend. A warm front will lift north of the Tri-State on Saturday, and highs will quickly rise into the middle 70s. Sunday will be warm with highs in the middle 70s and scattered showers and thunderstorms. More rain on the way for Monday as temps slip back into the middle 50s. Cooler air will dominate next week with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30′s

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Car burst into flames after accident on Green River and Hwy 57
Dawson Springs opens new medical clinic nearly three months after tornado
3/2 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
