Children removed from Cannelton home during drug arrests

(MGN)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - Cannelton Police say they made three arrests in a drug investigation, and two of the suspects are also facing neglect charges.

They say they were called Sunday to the 200 block of N. 4th Street for a welfare check.

After getting a search warrant, police say they found methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and cash.

They say two children were taken into the care of the Division of Family and Children.

Bradly Rubin, 37, is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Neglect of Dependent, Common Nuisance – Visiting, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia. His bond is set at $6305.00

Amanda Bye, 33, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine (at least 10 grams), Possession of Methamphetamine, Neglect of Dependent, Common Nuisance – Maintaining, and Possession of Marijuana. Her bond is set at $35,805.00

Jessica Little, 31, is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Common Nuisance – Visiting, Possession of Marijuana, Resisting Law Enforcement, and two warrants for Probation Violation. Her bond is set at $4805.00

Amanda Bye
Amanda Bye(Perry County Jail)
Bradly Rubin
Bradly Rubin(Perry County Jail)
Jessica Little
Jessica Little(Perry County Jail)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

